Japan OKs World's 1st iPS Cell-Based Products

The approval was given to Tokyo-based startup Cuorips Inc.'s cardiac muscle cell sheet called "ReHeart" and Osaka-based drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma Co.'s "Amchepry" dopaminergic nerve cells.

They will mark the world's first practical use of iPS cell-derived medical products.

The products will be covered by the country's public health insurance after the companies file respective applications for the insurance coverage with the ministry.

To obtain full approval, however, Cuorips, a spinout from the University of Osaka, and Sumitomo Pharma have to gather more clinical data including on efficacy over the next seven years and submit them to the ministry for screening, with the target number of ischemic cardiomyopathy patients to be treated with ReHeart set at 75 and that of Parkinson's disease patients to take the Amchepry therapy set at 35.