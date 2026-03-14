TMD warns of unsettled ‘hot-and-showery’ weather in 34 provinces, including Bangkok

SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2026

Thailand’s Meteorological Department says rain is easing across upper Thailand but thunderstorms will persist in 34 provinces, including Bangkok, with isolated heavy downpours possible in the North. The lower Gulf will see 1-2m waves, higher in storm areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on Saturday (March 14) of unsettled “hot-and-showery” weather across upper Thailand. While overall rainfall is decreasing, thunderstorms are still expected in 34 provinces nationwide, including Bangkok, with isolated heavy rain possible in some areas. In the South, winds and waves are strengthening, with the lower Gulf of Thailand seeing waves of 1-2 metres, and higher in stormy conditions.

TMD said upper Thailand will see less rain, but isolated thunderstorms will continue. Daytime heat will persist in the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East.

The conditions are being driven by a moderate high-pressure area or cool air mass from China that continues to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand.

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of thunderstorms and to take care of their health as temperatures rise.

TMD warns of unsettled ‘hot-and-showery’ weather in 34 provinces, including Bangkok

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected as moderate easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, seas will be moderate with waves of 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to travel with caution and avoid stormy areas.

Dust and haze across upper Thailand are expected to remain low to moderate due to generally good ventilation, except in the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, where ventilation remains moderate to relatively poor.

TMD warns of unsettled ‘hot-and-showery’ weather in 34 provinces, including Bangkok

Forecast for Thailand: 6:00am today to 6:00am tomorrow

North

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area
  • Mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan and Tak
  • Low 18-24°C, high 27-35°C
  • Easterly winds 10-20 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area
  • Mainly in Loei, Nong Khai and Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Low 17-22°C, high 31-35°C
  • North-easterly winds 10-30 km/h

Central

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area
  • Mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram
  • Low 24-26°C, high 33-35°C
  • Easterly winds 10-20 km/h

East

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area
  • Mainly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • Low 23-26°C, high 32-36°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

South (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area
  • Mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Low 23-26°C, high 31-35°C
  • From Chumphon northwards: easterly winds 15-30 km/h, seas around 1 metre, over 2 metres in storm areas
  • From Surat Thani southwards: easterly winds 15-35 km/h, seas 1-2 metres, over 2 metres in storm areas

South (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area
  • Mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket
  • Low 23-26°C, high 32-36°C
  • Easterly winds 15-30 km/h
  • Seas around 1 metre, more than 1 metre offshore and in thunderstorm areas

Bangkok and surrounding areas

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area
  • Low 23-27°C, high 34-36°C
  • South-easterly winds 10-20 km/h
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