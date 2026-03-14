TMD warns of unsettled ‘hot-and-showery’ weather in 34 provinces, including Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on Saturday (March 14) of unsettled “hot-and-showery” weather across upper Thailand. While overall rainfall is decreasing, thunderstorms are still expected in 34 provinces nationwide, including Bangkok, with isolated heavy rain possible in some areas. In the South, winds and waves are strengthening, with the lower Gulf of Thailand seeing waves of 1-2 metres, and higher in stormy conditions.

TMD said upper Thailand will see less rain, but isolated thunderstorms will continue. Daytime heat will persist in the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East.

The conditions are being driven by a moderate high-pressure area or cool air mass from China that continues to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand.

People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of thunderstorms and to take care of their health as temperatures rise.