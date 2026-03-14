TMD warns of unsettled ‘hot-and-showery’ weather in 34 provinces, including Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on Saturday (March 14) of unsettled “hot-and-showery” weather across upper Thailand. While overall rainfall is decreasing, thunderstorms are still expected in 34 provinces nationwide, including Bangkok, with isolated heavy rain possible in some areas. In the South, winds and waves are strengthening, with the lower Gulf of Thailand seeing waves of 1-2 metres, and higher in stormy conditions.
TMD said upper Thailand will see less rain, but isolated thunderstorms will continue. Daytime heat will persist in the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East.
The conditions are being driven by a moderate high-pressure area or cool air mass from China that continues to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing easterly and south-easterly winds over upper Thailand.
People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of thunderstorms and to take care of their health as temperatures rise.
In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected as moderate easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, seas will be moderate with waves of 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to travel with caution and avoid stormy areas.
Dust and haze across upper Thailand are expected to remain low to moderate due to generally good ventilation, except in the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, where ventilation remains moderate to relatively poor.
Forecast for Thailand: 6:00am today to 6:00am tomorrow
North
Northeast
Central
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)
Bangkok and surrounding areas