TMD warns of summer storms, lightning and strong winds across upper Thailand

FRIDAY, MARCH 06, 2026

Residents are advised to stay alert as unstable weather brings a risk of dangerous conditions, while the South faces stronger seas and more rain.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of summer storms hitting upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential lightning.
  • The severe weather is caused by a high-pressure system from China clashing with moist, warm air moving over the region from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
  • The forecast predicts thunderstorms and strong winds will affect 20% of the areas across the Northern, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern regions.
  • Officials advise the public to avoid open areas, large trees, and unstable billboards, and for farmers to take measures to protect crops and livestock.

In the weather outlook for Friday (March 6), 43 provinces nationwide are expected to face strong winds and thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, with warnings over lightning and collapsing billboards, while the South will see increased rainfall and waves of more than 2 metres.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast says upper Thailand will experience summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds in some areas, and possible lightning in some places.

This is because a high-pressure system, or cold air mass from China, is covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea, causing southerly and south-easterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

At the same time, Thailand is experiencing hot weather, while a westerly wave from Myanmar is moving over the upper North.

People in the affected areas are advised to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, buildings, and unstable billboards.

Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock.

The South will see increased rainfall and strong winds in some areas, due to strengthening easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, together with westerly winds over the Andaman Sea.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundery areas.

People operating boats in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust during this period

The North, the Central region including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East are seeing dust and haze accumulation at moderate to rather high levels, due to weak to moderate ventilation.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Friday (March 6) to 6am Saturday (March 7)

Northern region

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with strong winds in some places.
  • Mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 14-22 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 31-36 degrees Celsius.
  • Southerly winds at 5-15 km/h.

Northeastern region

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with strong winds in some places.
  • Mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature 19-23 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 29-33 degrees Celsius.
  • Easterly winds at 10-25 km/h.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with strong winds in some places.
  • Mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Minimum temperature 19-24 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 31-35 degrees Celsius.
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h.

Eastern region

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with strong winds in some places.
  • Mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius.
  • South-easterly winds at 10-30 km/h.
  • Waves below 1 metre, rising to more than 1 metre in thundery areas.

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with strong winds in some places.
  • Mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 21-24 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 30-36 degrees Celsius.
  • From Surat Thani northwards: south-easterly winds at 10-30 km/h.
  • Waves below 1 metre, rising to more than 1 metre in thundery areas.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds at 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundery areas.

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, with strong winds in some places.
  • Mostly in Phangnga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius.
  • North-westerly winds at 15-30 km/h.
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundery areas.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, with strong winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius.
  • Maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius.
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 km/h.
