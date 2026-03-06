TMD warns of summer storms, lightning and strong winds across upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that summer storms will hit upper Thailand.
In the weather outlook for Friday (March 6), 43 provinces nationwide are expected to face strong winds and thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, with warnings over lightning and collapsing billboards, while the South will see increased rainfall and waves of more than 2 metres.
The Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast says upper Thailand will experience summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds in some areas, and possible lightning in some places.
This is because a high-pressure system, or cold air mass from China, is covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea, causing southerly and south-easterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.
At the same time, Thailand is experiencing hot weather, while a westerly wave from Myanmar is moving over the upper North.
People in the affected areas are advised to beware of the dangers posed by summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, buildings, and unstable billboards.
Farmers are advised to strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock.
The South will see increased rainfall and strong winds in some areas, due to strengthening easterly and south-easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, together with westerly winds over the Andaman Sea.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundery areas.
People operating boats in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Dust during this period
The North, the Central region including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the East are seeing dust and haze accumulation at moderate to rather high levels, due to weak to moderate ventilation.
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
Southern region (west coast)
Bangkok and the surrounding areas