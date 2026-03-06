TMD warns of summer storms, lightning and strong winds across upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned that summer storms will hit upper Thailand.

In the weather outlook for Friday (March 6), 43 provinces nationwide are expected to face strong winds and thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, with warnings over lightning and collapsing billboards, while the South will see increased rainfall and waves of more than 2 metres.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast says upper Thailand will experience summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, strong winds in some areas, and possible lightning in some places.

This is because a high-pressure system, or cold air mass from China, is covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea, causing southerly and south-easterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

At the same time, Thailand is experiencing hot weather, while a westerly wave from Myanmar is moving over the upper North.