Summer storms intensify across Thailand’s upper regions

Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on March 5, 2026 that summer storms are strengthening across four regions — the Northeast, East, North and Central — and could bring heavy rain, strong winds and lightning.

Over the next 24 hours, the Northeast, East, North and Central regions are expected to see summer storms, characterised by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning in some areas.

The TMD said the situation is being driven by a high-pressure system or cooler air mass from China covering the upper Northeast and the South China Sea, while southerly and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the South China Sea into the Northeast, the East and the upper Gulf of Thailand, as hot conditions continue over upper Thailand.

Residents were advised to take precautions and avoid open spaces, large trees, weak structures and billboards.

Farmers were urged to secure fruit trees and prepare to prevent potential damage to crops and livestock, while also taking care of their health during hot weather and shifting conditions.

For the lower South, isolated thunderstorms are forecast as westerly and easterly winds cover the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

The lower Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to see waves around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea were advised to avoid sailing through thunderstorm areas.