War hits global shares as Asia enters ‘sell everything’ phase

Thailand’s stock market sank on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, with the SET Index closing down 81.90 points at 1,384.61, a drop of 5.58%. During the session, the index fell as much as 117.52 points, or 8.01%, prompting the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to activate a Level 1 circuit breaker and halt trading for 30 minutes from 12.18pm to 12.30pm — the first time the tool has been used in more than five years, since March 13, 2020.

The index hit an intraday low of 1,341.14, down 125.37 points, and an intraday high of 1,404.73. The main pressure on Thai and global markets remained the war between Iran and the United States and Israel, which began over the weekend.

Asadej Kongsiri, president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, said the decline was consistent with global market moves tied to the Middle East situation. He said the 8.01% drop earlier in the session triggered the circuit breaker, and that one reason for the sharp move may have been that Thailand’s market was closed for a holiday on March 3, 2026, while other markets were open and had already fallen.

He added that since the start of the year, Thailand had been among the better-performing markets in Asia. Even after the past two days of declines, Thai shares were still the third-best performer year to date in the region, behind South Korea and Taiwan.

Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said the fall in the SET Index was in line with global markets amid worries over the Middle East situation. She said the SEC was closely monitoring developments and assessing any impact on capital-market stability.