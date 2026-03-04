SET triggers circuit breaker after 8.01% plunge

LNG squeeze hits gas-fired power producers

Gun said the primary pressure in the downturn came from the energy sector—particularly power producers—because of their heavy weighting in the index and their direct exposure to higher imported fuel costs.

Thailand imports around 27% of its total gas consumption as LNG, leaving gas-reliant power plants facing immediate margin compression when LNG prices surge. While power stocks dragged the index down, upstream energy names such as PTTEP and BANPU were more resilient, supported by higher global crude oil prices.

Outlook and strategy: watch 1,370 and 1,350

CGS-International expects the conflict could last around 4–5 weeks, with markets currently only at the end of the first week. Gun warned that an escalation—such as attacks on US allies in the Middle East—could deepen losses, while an earlier-than-expected end could trigger a sharp rebound as sentiment stabilises.

For investors holding positions around the 1,300–1,400 range, or considering new entries, Gun recommended hedging by pairing stock exposure with gold. He flagged 1,350 as an attractive accumulation zone and advised using DCA (staggered buying) rather than deploying all capital at once. Key near-term support levels are seen at 1,370 and 1,350 points.