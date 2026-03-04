PTT and OR freeze diesel and gasohol prices for 15 days to ease living costs

PTT Public Company Limited (PTT) announced on Wednesday (March 4, 2026) that it will keep diesel and gasohol prices at current levels for 15 days, in a move aimed at easing the public’s energy-cost burden in line with the government’s energy policy direction amid the Iran war in the Middle East.

The company said PTT, as Thailand’s national energy firm, is supporting and helping drive government measures to manage the cost of living. It added that cooperation between the public and private sectors is an important mechanism for ensuring national stability and long-term sustainability.

The short-term measure is being implemented through cooperation between PTT and PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR), the group’s service-station operator. PTT said its business fundamentals remain strong and it remains committed to strengthening energy security and delivering continued returns to shareholders, alongside its social responsibility—an approach it said has long underpinned its strategy for sustainable growth.