PTT Bets on Ammonia, Carbon Capture and Global LNG to Power Its Future Beyond Thai Borders

The consolidation programme, known internally as the A1 Initiative, has already generated 17 billion baht in cash flow and an additional 15 billion baht in incremental profit through the optimisation of underutilised assets. For institutional investors, the play translates directly into enhanced return on equity.

Strategic Monetisation and the Genesis Project

PTT's headline-grabbing portfolio restructuring initiative — the Genesis project — is advancing to plan, with the group targeting a world-class partner for its petroleum refining and petrochemicals flagship. An announcement is expected before year-end.

The broader strategy marks a deliberate shift from the "solo operator" model to a partnership-driven approach.

PTT intends to remain the majority owner of core assets but is actively seeking co-investors from the United States, the Middle East, and Europe who can offer market access, technological capabilities, and raw material integration that the group cannot achieve on its own.

The philosophy: convert potential global rivals into strategic allies.

At the same time, PTT has been rapidly exiting non-core positions. Through what it terms a "Smart Exit" strategy in its EV and non-hydrocarbon businesses, the group has recovered more than 13 billion baht in cash.

This includes a reduction in its stake in Horizon Plus, the sale of its CATL shareholding, and the disposal of Neo Mobility Asia.

PTT has also restructured its Life Sciences arm — reducing its stake in Lotus Pharmaceuticals to 30 per cent — specifically to remove the subsidiary's debt from PTT's consolidated balance sheet and allow it to pursue independent growth and self-funding, including an expansion into the US market via New Alvogen Group Holdings.

LNG Ambitions and the Global Trading Push

PTT's most tangible global play remains LNG. The group traded 3.3 million tonnes of LNG last year and signed long-term contracts for a further 1.6 million tonnes of supply.

Looking ahead, it is targeting a trading portfolio of 10 million tonnes per year by 2030, rising to 15 million tonnes by 2035 — positioning itself firmly as a global LNG player rather than simply a domestic gas supplier.

Terminal investments in the United States and the Middle East are under consideration to strengthen the group's supply-side position in international arbitrage markets.

On the upstream side, PTT is also adding production capacity at the Arthit, Sinphuhoum, and Malaysia-Thai Joint Development Area fields, and has committed to further investment in onshore gas assets in Algeria.

2025 Performance and Shareholder Returns

The strategic pivot is being executed from a position of financial strength. PTT reported consolidated net profit of 90.17 billion baht for 2025, supported by 38 billion baht in group-wide profit enhancements driven by supply chain collaboration programmes P1 and D1, the MissionX operational efficiency initiative, and the AXIS digital and AI deployment programme.

The group declared a total dividend of 2.30 baht per share for the year — comprising a regular annual dividend of 2.10 baht and a special dividend of 0.20 baht per share, the latter being the first special payout in the company's history.

PTT also continued its share buyback programme and confirmed plans to participate in the Stock Exchange of Thailand's JUMP+ corporate value enhancement initiative.

PTT's credit ratings remain at investment grade, and the group committed over 181 million baht to disaster relief and community support across the year, including aid for earthquake victims, flood-affected communities, and border security incidents.

Its reforestation institute has planted a cumulative 129,629 rai of new forest between 2023 and 2025, supporting Thailand's national net-zero targets.

