PTT reveals “The Great Rebalance” strategy with 5 key moves to boost profits and sustainability

As the national energy company, PTT wears two hats: as a listed company responsible for shareholder returns and as a state-owned enterprise ensuring national energy security, covering everything from upstream (E&P and gas) to midstream and downstream petrochemicals. The company has focused on three main pillars: energy security to avoid power disruptions, keeping energy prices competitive, and preparing for future energy needs within the ESG and climate change framework.

Pattaralada pointed out that the volatility in crude oil prices has increased significantly since PTT’s founding in 1978, with prices now swinging as much as $20 per barrel within a single year. Meanwhile, Thailand’s GDP growth has been limited since COVID-19.

Despite these pressures, PTT reported consolidated earnings of 90 billion baht, with a payout ratio of around 70%, reflecting its strong cash flow and financial discipline.

5 key strategies to “rebalance” PTT



To face the challenges of 2026, PTT has set five key strategies:

De-risk investment portfolio

PTT will review underperforming businesses and withdraw or halt investment in long-term subsidy-dependent ventures. The company will expand businesses where it has expertise, such as upstream, LNG, and E&P, through M&A and further business development.

Restructure downstream operations

Despite Thailand having sophisticated refining and petrochemical facilities, PTT lacks the scale of competitors in China, India, or the Middle East. The company will restructure its portfolio, scale down some operations, and seek strategic partnerships.