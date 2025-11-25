PTT Receives Certificate for The Most Valuable Thai Brand 2025 from Brand Finance

Mrs. Meena Supavivat, Executive Vice President, Corporate Reputation and Social Responsibility PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), represented PTT in receiving the Certificate for Thailand’s Most Valuable Brand 2025 from Brand Finance at the Asia Brand Gala held under the theme “The Brand Frontier: Asia’s Rise to Global Dominance” in Singapore. The award was presented by Mr. Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Brand Finance Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, PTT was ranked 1st in Thailand’s Sustainability Perceptions Index 2025 for the 2nd consecutive year and 12th among the world’s most valuable Oil & Gas brands.