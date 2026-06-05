Taiwan Excellence Inspires the New Generation to Sort Waste Sustainably Through the “Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear” Campaign

Throughout June, Thai audiences are invited to learn about proper waste sorting through a fun and interactive online game that transforms environmental awareness into an accessible, practical, and engaging everyday experience.

Waste management remains one of Thailand’s major environmental challenges. A significant amount of waste is still improperly separated, causing recyclable materials to become contaminated with organic waste, rendering them unable to be reused effectively. This also contributes to pollution, unpleasant odors, wastewater issues, and the growing volume of landfill waste. Waste separation helps people become more aware of the waste generated in daily life, encouraging behavioral changes that reduce unnecessary resource consumption and minimize waste generation. Therefore, “sorting waste” is considered a crucial first step toward sustainable environmental management.