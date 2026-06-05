Taiwan Excellence Inspires the New Generation to Sort Waste Sustainably Through the “Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear” Campaign

FRIDAY, JUNE 05, 2026
Taiwan Excellence Inspires the New Generation to Sort Waste Sustainably Through the “Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear” Campaign

Bangkok, Thailand / 1 June 2026 – In celebration of World Environment Day 2026, Taiwan Excellence is empowering the new generation to protect the environment through its online campaign, “Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear.”

Throughout June, Thai audiences are invited to learn about proper waste sorting through a fun and interactive online game that transforms environmental awareness into an accessible, practical, and engaging everyday experience.

Waste management remains one of Thailand’s major environmental challenges. A significant amount of waste is still improperly separated, causing recyclable materials to become contaminated with organic waste, rendering them unable to be reused effectively. This also contributes to pollution, unpleasant odors, wastewater issues, and the growing volume of landfill waste. Waste separation helps people become more aware of the waste generated in daily life, encouraging behavioral changes that reduce unnecessary resource consumption and minimize waste generation. Therefore, “sorting waste” is considered a crucial first step toward sustainable environmental management.

To encourage greater awareness and participation, Taiwan Excellence has launched the “Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear” online campaign, designed to teach proper waste sorting through simple and engaging gameplay. Participants will complete 3 exciting missions over 3 consecutive weeks:

  • Week 1 (8–14 June 2026): Recyclables
  • Week 2 (15–21 June 2026): General Waste
  • Week 3 (22–28 June 2026): Organic Waste
  • Sunday Bonus (8, 15, 22 June 2026): Hazardous Waste

Players can also unlock special X2 bonus points every Sunday by correctly sorting hazardous waste. The top 3 highest-scoring players each week, along with the top 10 highest overall scorers throughout the entire campaign, will receive special prizes from Taiwan Excellence. Winners will be announced on 7 July 2026 via the Taiwan Excellence Thailand Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.TH

In addition, players can earn special bonus points at the end of each week through the “Memory Challenge” game by correctly remembering 5 Taiwan Excellence award-winning products each week, for a total of 15 featured products throughout the campaign, including:

  1. Acerpure PRO P5 Series Pet Care Air Purifier – The world’s first AI air purifier specially designed for homes with pets, featuring a 5-layer HEPA filter system and UV sterilization that ensures comprehensive purification.
  2. ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO Series – An all-in-one computer designed for home offices and SMEs, supporting online meetings while incorporating environmentally friendly recycled materials.
  3. AVerMedia ELITE GO GC313Pro – A multifunctional adapter that not only supports 100W fast charging, but also enables recording and data transfer in a single device.
  4. BenQ MOBIUZ Gaming Monitor EX321UX 31.5” 4K – A 4K 144Hz gaming monitor featuring 1152-zone Mini LED technology for sharp visuals and realistic colors, delivering a premium gaming experience at exceptional value.
  5. DELTA Innergie C3 Duo 30W Dual Port USB-C Power Adapter – A dual-port USB-C charger with automatic power distribution up to 30W, featuring a rotatable plug design for space-saving convenience, along with InnerShield™ safety technology and GreenSense™ energy-saving technology.
  6. HEARTWAY Foldable Mobility Scooters – Compact foldable mobility scooters designed for convenient urban transportation and small spaces.
  7. HEPTY HTE30 Easy Jet Micro Handheld Fire Extinguisher – A lightweight and easy-to-use handheld fire extinguisher designed for emergency situations at home, in vehicles, and during outdoor activities. Featuring a compact and portable design, it provides added safety and convenience for everyday life.
  8. KMC GO WAX - Waxed Bicycle Chain – A cyclist-friendly bicycle chain featuring dry wax coating technology that reduces friction, resists dirt build-up, improves durability, and supports gear systems up to 12 speeds.
  9. Maktar Qubii Power – An automatic backup device with 45W fast charging and a built-in MicroSD card reader. Simply plug it in while charging to instantly back up photos and videos offline.
  10. MSI Claw A8 Handheld – A high-performance handheld gaming console powered by AMD Ryzen™ Z2 Extreme with up to 24GB RAM, delivering smooth gameplay on an 8” FHD 120Hz display and long-lasting performance with an 80Whr battery.
  11. PIODATA iXflash Q – A versatile storage device compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and Chromebook, featuring a swappable MicroSD slot along with backup, file sync, and offline photo-saving capabilities through its dedicated app.
  12. PLIMATES Energy Saving Paint – An innovative exterior wall coating developed with aerospace-grade nanomaterials, integrating four key functions into one solution: waterproofing, heat reduction, noise reduction, and self-cleaning capabilities to help save energy, protect buildings, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.
  13. TEAMGROUP T-CREATE EXPERT P34F Find My External SSD – The world’s first portable SSD integrated with Apple Find My, featuring location tracking and built-in speaker alerts for enhanced convenience and security.
  14. Transcend Body Camera DrivePro Body 40 – A body camera equipped with Sony STARVIS™ 2 image sensor technology for high-resolution recording, ideal for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, medical staff, and security officers.
  15. ZYXEL USG FLEX 50HP Security Firewall – An intelligent security firewall designed for small businesses, supporting cloud management and AI-powered multi-layer threat protection to enhance cybersecurity while reducing IT workload.

Those interested can register and play the game for free, while following more campaign details at: https://go.taiwanexcellenceth.com/recyclerush-pr

Taiwan Excellence believes that everyone plays an important role in protecting the planet and contributing to driving meaningful change. Small changes in everyday behavior, when adopted collectively, can lead to a more sustainable future for all.

Stay updated on Taiwan Excellence news at Facebook: TaiwanExcellence.TH

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy