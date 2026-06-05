Taiwan Excellence Inspires the New Generation to Sort Waste Sustainably Through the “Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear” Campaign

Throughout June, Thai audiences are invited to learn about proper waste sorting through a fun and interactive online game that transforms environmental awareness into an accessible, practical, and engaging everyday experience.
Waste management remains one of Thailand’s major environmental challenges. A significant amount of waste is still improperly separated, causing recyclable materials to become contaminated with organic waste, rendering them unable to be reused effectively. This also contributes to pollution, unpleasant odors, wastewater issues, and the growing volume of landfill waste. Waste separation helps people become more aware of the waste generated in daily life, encouraging behavioral changes that reduce unnecessary resource consumption and minimize waste generation. Therefore, “sorting waste” is considered a crucial first step toward sustainable environmental management.
To encourage greater awareness and participation, Taiwan Excellence has launched the “Recycle Rush – Sort It Smart With FuBear” online campaign, designed to teach proper waste sorting through simple and engaging gameplay. Participants will complete 3 exciting missions over 3 consecutive weeks:
Players can also unlock special X2 bonus points every Sunday by correctly sorting hazardous waste. The top 3 highest-scoring players each week, along with the top 10 highest overall scorers throughout the entire campaign, will receive special prizes from Taiwan Excellence. Winners will be announced on 7 July 2026 via the Taiwan Excellence Thailand Facebook page at:
In addition, players can earn special bonus points at the end of each week through the “Memory Challenge” game by correctly remembering 5 Taiwan Excellence award-winning products each week, for a total of 15 featured products throughout the campaign, including:
Those interested can register and play the game for free, while following more campaign details at: https://go.taiwanexcellenceth.com/recyclerush-pr
Taiwan Excellence believes that everyone plays an important role in protecting the planet and contributing to driving meaningful change. Small changes in everyday behavior, when adopted collectively, can lead to a more sustainable future for all.
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