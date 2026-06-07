Pink sea cucumbers wash ashore, turning Rayong beach reddish-pink

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has ordered an urgent inspection after a vast number of “pink sea cucumbers” were found washed ashore by waves at Suan Son Beach in Phe subdistrict, Mueang Rayong district, Rayong province.

A stretch of beach several hundred metres long appeared reddish-pink, attracting attention and causing alarm among tourists and residents.

Initial survey findings indicated that the incident was an uncommon natural phenomenon and was believed to be linked to unsettled weather and strong waves at sea.

Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, said he had instructed the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to urgently verify the facts and assess possible impacts from the incident, to provide the public with accurate information and closely monitor the situation.

Following the order, the Office of Marine and Coastal Resources 1, together with relevant agencies, inspected the area around Suan Son Beach.

It found that the large number of marine animals washed ashore were “sea cucumbers”, particularly the pink sea cucumber group, known as “pink sea cucumbers” or “pink warty sea cucumbers”, with the scientific name Cercodemas anceps.

The species is an invertebrate that lives on the seabed.