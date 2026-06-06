EEC Board approves 72bn-baht private investment plan for new smart city

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said after chairing the second meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee for 2026 on June 5, 2026, that the committee had acknowledged progress in the development of the EEC Business Centre and Liveable Smart City, or EECiti, in several key areas.
These include compensation payments to those entitled to use the land, making about 6,168 rai ready for development; the designation of the area as a special economic promotion zone in the first phase; and the preparation of development master planning.
The meeting was also briefed on studies and analysis for a public-private partnership project to develop central infrastructure and utilities for the project. This includes preparations for water management systems, road networks and the development of the area into a new landmark capable of supporting an international-standard sports centre and a World-Class Entertainment and Leisure Hub.
Phiphat said the committee had assigned the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) to consider serving as project-owning agencies for the next phase, which would be implemented as a public-private partnership (PPP). Both agencies will prepare project analysis reports and submit them to the EEC Policy Committee for further consideration.
Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), said the EEC Policy Committee had approved the designation of the infrastructure and central utility development project within EECiti as a project to be carried out under the private-sector selection process.
The process will follow the announcement of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee on criteria, methods, conditions and procedures for joint investment with the private sector, or private-sector investment, B.E. 2560 (2017), also known as the PPP EEC Track.
The move aims to open opportunities for private companies to jointly invest in the development of 10 infrastructure and utility systems within the EECiti project, worth around 72.04 billion baht.
These include electricity and clean energy systems, water supply, water management, waste management, green areas and central landscape development.
Chula said the EECO would prepare a market sounding process to gather opinions and test private-sector interest before resubmitting the project for PPP approval.
The office expects to issue an invitation for private investors to participate in early 2027. The review of proposals, approval of the selected private partner, drafting of the joint investment contract and construction of some infrastructure are expected to begin in 2028.
The EEC Policy Committee also approved adjustments to the boundaries of the EECiti project area to allow better allocation and management of development plots for construction and maintenance, while improving the project’s ability to attract investment.
The matter will be submitted to the Cabinet for reconsideration of its previous resolution approving EECO’s use of land from the Agricultural Land Reform Office. The land area will be revised from about 14,619 rai to 14,586 rai.
Regarding additional urgent and necessary support measures for the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City Development Project (EECa), the EEC Policy Committee approved measures to help accelerate the launch of the project.
These include allowing foreign nationals to reside in the area for work or business operations.
Other measures include reducing corporate income tax for foreign airlines operating flights to and from U-Tapao Airport, reducing registration fees for property leases and real estate transfers, and introducing an EECa Visa to support groups who will reside in properties developed within the project.
The measures also include tax and duty exemptions for consumption and business operations within the EECa area, which will be designated as a Free Trade Zone.
The EEC Policy Committee assigned the EECO to submit the necessary support measures to the Cabinet for approval.
These include measures that the committee had already approved in principle at its meeting on June 5, 2025.
The committee also instructed the EECO and relevant agencies to accelerate the issuance of supporting legislation so that all measures can take effect as soon as possible.