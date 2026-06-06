EEC Board approves 72bn-baht private investment plan for new smart city

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said after chairing the second meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee for 2026 on June 5, 2026, that the committee had acknowledged progress in the development of the EEC Business Centre and Liveable Smart City, or EECiti, in several key areas.

These include compensation payments to those entitled to use the land, making about 6,168 rai ready for development; the designation of the area as a special economic promotion zone in the first phase; and the preparation of development master planning.

The meeting was also briefed on studies and analysis for a public-private partnership project to develop central infrastructure and utilities for the project. This includes preparations for water management systems, road networks and the development of the area into a new landmark capable of supporting an international-standard sports centre and a World-Class Entertainment and Leisure Hub.

Phiphat said the committee had assigned the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) to consider serving as project-owning agencies for the next phase, which would be implemented as a public-private partnership (PPP). Both agencies will prepare project analysis reports and submit them to the EEC Policy Committee for further consideration.