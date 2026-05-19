EEC land prices surge as foreign capital reshapes Thailand’s industrial market

Foreign capital, particularly Chinese investment, is significantly reshaping Thailand’s industrial estate market. Although investment decisions briefly slowed in early March 2026 due to travel-related factors and economic uncertainty, most investors resumed negotiations and continued expanding their investments once the situation eased.

This has kept Thailand’s industrial land and logistics market hot in the first quarter of 2026, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a key magnet for foreign capital.

Phongphan Phloiphet, Senior Manager, Logistics & Industrial, at Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, said land prices in Chon Buri and Rayong had risen by 20-30% over the past two years, driven by Chinese investors buying land both inside and outside industrial estates.

Data for the first quarter of 2026 showed that Thailand had about 222,388 rai of industrial estate land, up by around 600 rai from the end of 2025 following the expansion of a new industrial estate in Chon Buri.

A key point to watch is that the vacancy rate for land in industrial estates fell to just 6.2%, down from 6.52% in the previous quarter, reflecting still-strong demand for land despite continued uncertainty in the global economy.