Industry Ministry moves to make solar panel standards mandatory

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the ministry is pushing to make Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) for solar-cell panel systems compulsory, as more households turn to rooftop solar to cut electricity bills and use cleaner energy.
Speaking at Government House in Bangkok at 9am on Tuesday (May 19), Varawut said the growing popularity of solar rooftop installations has made safety a key issue, particularly in the selection of equipment and installation services that meet recognised standards.
He said the Ministry of Industry was concerned that safety risks could affect public confidence among people planning to install solar-cell systems. The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) has already issued standards covering the entire system, including solar panels, inverters, converters, batteries, PV cables, system design, installation and testing.
The ministry is now working to make the standards compulsory by early 2027.
“The push for TIS standards for solar-cell panel systems will serve as a roadmap to support Thai businesses in entering the domestic supply chain for fully integrated equipment production,” Varawut said.
The ministry will also issue a public guide on safe solar-cell installation. Before installing a system, households are advised to study which type of solar system best suits their needs, whether an on-grid system connected to the power grid, an off-grid system that operates separately, or a hybrid system combining both.
The choice should depend on the household’s budget and pattern of electricity use.
Consumers should also choose certified equipment carrying the TIS mark or meeting recognised international standards, including suitable cables and inverters, to reduce the risk of short circuits and other accidents.
For installation, households should use qualified technicians certified under labour-skill standards and ensure that after-sales service is available. Homeowners are also advised to inspect their systems regularly, including the solar panels, cables and control cabinet, and to keep a CO₂ fire extinguisher inside the home.
In the event of a fire or emergency, people should not spray water directly onto electrical equipment or solar panels. They should first shut down the electrical system, contact firefighters and inform them that the property has a solar-cell system installed so the emergency response can be carried out as safely as possible.
The move follows earlier Cabinet incentives for rooftop solar installations. Households installing on-grid systems during the 2025-2027 tax years are eligible for a tax deduction of up to 200,000 baht.
The government has also approved the purchase of excess electricity from household solar systems at 2.20 baht per unit.