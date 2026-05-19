Industry Ministry moves to make solar panel standards mandatory

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the ministry is pushing to make Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) for solar-cell panel systems compulsory, as more households turn to rooftop solar to cut electricity bills and use cleaner energy.

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok at 9am on Tuesday (May 19), Varawut said the growing popularity of solar rooftop installations has made safety a key issue, particularly in the selection of equipment and installation services that meet recognised standards.

He said the Ministry of Industry was concerned that safety risks could affect public confidence among people planning to install solar-cell systems. The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) has already issued standards covering the entire system, including solar panels, inverters, converters, batteries, PV cables, system design, installation and testing.

The ministry is now working to make the standards compulsory by early 2027.

“The push for TIS standards for solar-cell panel systems will serve as a roadmap to support Thai businesses in entering the domestic supply chain for fully integrated equipment production,” Varawut said.