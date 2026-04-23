Government Housing Bank offers 1% loans for solar roofs as energy costs rise

The Government Housing Bank (GHB) has moved quickly to support the government’s response to the energy crisis stemming from the Middle East situation, launching a new loan campaign for existing customers who want to install solar roofs.

Mahatana Ampornpisit, managing director of GHB, said the bank was fully committed to supporting government policy, particularly measures to help people affected by the fighting in the Middle East, which has escalated into an energy crisis and put further pressure on the cost of living.

The latest measure offers additional loans to existing GHB customers who wish to install solar roofs or improve their homes to save energy, with the aim of reducing electricity bills and easing household expenses over the long term.

Under the scheme, borrowers can apply for up to 300,000 baht each. The loan is divided into two portions to keep repayments as affordable as possible. For the first 100,000 baht, the bank is offering a promotional interest rate of just 1.00% per year, with repayments starting from only 2,900 baht per month. For the next 200,000 baht, the interest rate will be 1.99% per year, with a maximum loan term of five years and repayments starting from 3,600 baht per month.

All lending terms and conditions will be in line with the bank’s requirements under its Home Improvement Loan and Home Improvement Loan Plus products.