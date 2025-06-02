GHB confident of meeting target of approving 240bn baht in loans in 2025

The Government Housing Bank (GHB) remains optimistic about achieving its target of approving 240 billion baht in housing loans by the end of 2025, despite concerns over a potential economic slowdown, according to the bank’s managing director.

Strong Progress in First Half of the Year

GHB Managing Director Kamolpop Virapala revealed that the bank had already approved 80 billion baht in loans as of the end of May—accounting for 33% of its annual target. This represents a 30.75% increase compared to the same period last year.

Earthquake Impact Minimal on Property Transfers

Kamolpop also noted that despite a recent earthquake in Myanmar, which was felt in Bangkok, the transfer of ownership for condominiums financed by GHB remained unaffected. In fact, condominium ownership transfers under GHB loan agreements rose by 7.7% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.