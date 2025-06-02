GHB confident of meeting target of approving 240bn baht in loans in 2025

The Government Housing Bank (GHB) remains optimistic about achieving its target of approving 240 billion baht in housing loans by the end of 2025, despite concerns over a potential economic slowdown, according to the bank’s managing director.
GHB Managing Director Kamolpop Virapala revealed that the bank had already approved 80 billion baht in loans as of the end of May—accounting for 33% of its annual target. This represents a 30.75% increase compared to the same period last year.
Kamolpop also noted that despite a recent earthquake in Myanmar, which was felt in Bangkok, the transfer of ownership for condominiums financed by GHB remained unaffected. In fact, condominium ownership transfers under GHB loan agreements rose by 7.7% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.
The Finance Ministry has instructed GHB to expand lending under several key programmes aimed at stimulating the property sector and broader economy. These include:
Kamolpop expressed confidence that the government’s real estate stimulus policies—including reducing transfer and mortgage registration fees to just 0.01% for properties priced under 7 million baht—would further drive loan approvals. Additionally, the Bank of Thailand’s easing of loan-to-value (LTV) measures is expected to facilitate easier loan approvals for homebuyers.
Despite plans to increase lending significantly, GHB forecasts that its non-performing loans (NPLs) will not exceed 5.13% by year-end—an improvement compared to last year.
To maintain portfolio quality, Kamolpop stated that the bank has implemented 11 measures designed to prevent borrowers from becoming NPLs. These efforts have helped the majority of clients avoid entering the “You Fight, We Help” debt restructuring programme. Currently, about 330,000 GHB customers are enrolled in this initiative.
Among the 11 strategies is the Debt Relief Programme (DC3) aimed at “Special Mention Loan” debtors—financially vulnerable borrowers at risk of default. Under this scheme:
Kamolpop concluded that these comprehensive measures reflect GHB’s commitment to both supporting homeownership and maintaining financial discipline in uncertain economic conditions.