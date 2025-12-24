Malaysian police bust drug lab on Penang durian orchard

“Investigations show the suspects entered the country as tourists from August, while the drug processing activities are believed to have started in September,” he told a press conference at the orchard on Dec 23.

The first raid, in Jalan Gurdwara, led to the arrest of three foreign men and the seizure of 26kg of methamphetamine powder.

A second raid on the same road uncovered a further 474kg of methamphetamine powder.

The third raid, at a house in the durian orchard, led to the discovery of the laboratory and additional drugs, including methamphetamine powder, crystals and liquid, along with processing equipment.

Hussein said the total seizure comprised 1,188kg of methamphetamine with an estimated value of RM37.8 million.