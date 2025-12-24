Gold Climbs Above $4,500 for First Time on Geopolitics, Rates

Silver and platinum also pushed to record levels.

Spot gold rose as much as 0.8%, extending a three-session climb.

The metal drew renewed safe-haven demand after the United States blockaded oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

At the same time, traders are increasingly positioning for another round of Fed easing in 2026 after three consecutive cuts, a backdrop that typically favours non-yielding assets such as bullion.

The rally has been striking: gold is up roughly 70% this year, while silver has more than doubled, putting both on course for their strongest annual performances since 1979.

Elevated central-bank buying and sustained inflows into exchange-traded funds have helped underpin the move.

According to World Gold Council data, holdings in gold-backed ETFs rose in every month this year except May.

ETF demand has also driven the latest leg higher.

Holdings in State Street’s SPDR Gold Trust, the largest precious-metals ETF, are up by more than 20% this year.

Earlier in the year, the run-up was fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s trade agenda and heightened concern over political pressure on the Fed.