Foreign arrivals to Thailand surpass 4 million; top five source markets revealed

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has updated Thailand’s latest tourism figures for January 1 to February 8, showing the country has welcomed more than 4 million international visitors.
In an update issued on February 10, the ministry said Thailand recorded 4,185,291 foreign tourist arrivals during the period, down 10.77%, generating an estimated THB207,066 million in revenue from international visitor spending.
Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports, said the preliminary assessment shows cumulative arrivals from January 1 to February 8 have surpassed 4 million.
She said Chinese arrivals rose sharply over the past week, ranking first and increasing for more than five consecutive weeks, supported by government measures aimed at boosting travel.
She also cited a shift in travel behaviour among Chinese tourists, with some changing preferred destinations from Japan to South Korea and ASEAN countries.
The ministry noted that long-haul travel has also improved, driven by higher visitor numbers from Europe and the Americas.
Overall, for the week February 2–8, Thailand recorded 796,978 international arrivals, up 34,586, or 4.54%, from the previous week, averaging 113,854 arrivals per day.
For the following week, the ministry expects arrivals to rise further, supported by factors including long-haul travel promotion measures, the Trusted Thailand safety-image initiative, government Ease of travelling measures to facilitate travel to Thailand, the TM.6 (arrival/departure card) exemption, and efforts to encourage airlines to increase flight frequency.