Foreign arrivals to Thailand surpass 4 million; top five source markets revealed

Top five source markets (January 1 to February 8 )

China — 569,987 Malaysia — 377,860 Russia — 340,618 India — 285,767 South Korea — 207,357

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports, said the preliminary assessment shows cumulative arrivals from January 1 to February 8 have surpassed 4 million.

She said Chinese arrivals rose sharply over the past week, ranking first and increasing for more than five consecutive weeks, supported by government measures aimed at boosting travel.

She also cited a shift in travel behaviour among Chinese tourists, with some changing preferred destinations from Japan to South Korea and ASEAN countries.

The ministry noted that long-haul travel has also improved, driven by higher visitor numbers from Europe and the Americas.

Overall, for the week February 2–8, Thailand recorded 796,978 international arrivals, up 34,586, or 4.54%, from the previous week, averaging 113,854 arrivals per day.