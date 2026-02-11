Minor 2.9-magnitude earthquake reported in Surat Thani, Thai Meteorological Department says

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that an earthquake struck with its epicentre in Khao Phang subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani.

At 9.12am on February 11, 2026, a 2.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre, with the epicentre located in Khao Phang subdistrict, Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani.

The department said the tremor was minor, and there were initially no reports of damage to life or property.

It said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates if there are developments.