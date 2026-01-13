Two 4.2 quakes hit off Sumatra, tremors felt near Phuket

Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division under the Meteorological Department reported two earthquakes off northern Sumatra, Indonesia, in the early hours of 13 January 2026, prompting heightened attention in parts of southern Thailand.

According to the official report, both events measured magnitude 4.2 at a depth of 10 kilometres, occurring several hours apart:

First quake (1.50am): Magnitude 4.2, depth 10km, off northern Sumatra. The epicentre was about 435km south-west of Mueang district, Phuket.

Second quake (7.53am): Magnitude 4.2, depth 10km, also off northern Sumatra. The epicentre was about 653km south-west of Mueang district, Satun.

The Meteorological Department noted that the Sumatra region lies along active fault zones and experiences earthquakes relatively frequently. It said the situation would continue to be monitored and updates would be issued if further advisories are required.