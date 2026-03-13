Health warning issued over five summer diseases as heat fuels outbreaks

Warning issued over five common summer diseases as outbreaks worsen in the hot season, with the Department of Disease Control advising symptom checks and stressing hot food, serving spoons and handwashing

The Department of Disease Control has warned the public to take extra care of their health during periods of extreme heat, which is a major factor allowing many kinds of germs to thrive, particularly those causing food- and water-borne illnesses. 

It said there are five major diseases that commonly spread more heavily during the summer season.

Diarrhoea

This is the most commonly found illness. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with bacteria, viruses or parasites.

  • Key symptoms: Passing loose or watery stools at least three times within 24 hours, or stools mixed with mucus or blood. Vomiting may also occur.
     
  • Precautions: Severe fluid loss can lead to shock and death, especially in young children and older people.

Typhoid fever

This is caused by Salmonella Typhi bacteria contaminating unclean food and drinks.

  • Key symptoms: Persistent high fever, headache, fatigue, abdominal pain, bloating or constipation. Some patients may develop diarrhoea. A distinguishing sign is that red spots may appear on the chest or torso.

Food poisoning

This is often caused by eating cooked food that has been left out for too long, or food that spoils easily in hot weather.

  • Key symptoms: Fever, headache, severe nausea and vomiting, along with abdominal cramps.

Cholera

This is a serious infectious disease caused by bacteria entering the body through eating undercooked or contaminated food.

  • Key symptoms: Passing large amounts of watery stool without warning. The stool is often cloudy white, resembling rice water. Nausea and vomiting may also occur, and the body can rapidly lose water and minerals.

Hepatitis A

This spreads through eating food or drinking water contaminated with the virus, or through close contact with an infected person.

  • Key symptoms: Mild fever, fatigue, headache, constipation, or pain in the upper abdomen. This is followed by more obvious signs including dark urine, yellowing of the skin and eyes, and muscle and joint pain.

As for ways to stay safe during the summer, the Department of Disease Control recommends the following measures:

  • Eat thoroughly cooked food: Consume freshly cooked meals and avoid raw or undercooked food.
     
  • Use serving spoons: This helps reduce the spread of germs.
     
  • Wash hands frequently: Especially before eating and after using the toilet.
     
  • Drink clean water: Choose bottled water with a recognised certification mark, or boiled water.
