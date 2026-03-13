Health warning issued over five summer diseases as heat fuels outbreaks

The Department of Disease Control has warned the public to take extra care of their health during periods of extreme heat, which is a major factor allowing many kinds of germs to thrive, particularly those causing food- and water-borne illnesses.
It said there are five major diseases that commonly spread more heavily during the summer season.
Diarrhoea
This is the most commonly found illness. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with bacteria, viruses or parasites.
Typhoid fever
This is caused by Salmonella Typhi bacteria contaminating unclean food and drinks.
Food poisoning
This is often caused by eating cooked food that has been left out for too long, or food that spoils easily in hot weather.
Cholera
This is a serious infectious disease caused by bacteria entering the body through eating undercooked or contaminated food.
Hepatitis A
This spreads through eating food or drinking water contaminated with the virus, or through close contact with an infected person.
As for ways to stay safe during the summer, the Department of Disease Control recommends the following measures: