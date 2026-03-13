Health warning issued over five summer diseases as heat fuels outbreaks

The Department of Disease Control has warned the public to take extra care of their health during periods of extreme heat, which is a major factor allowing many kinds of germs to thrive, particularly those causing food- and water-borne illnesses.

It said there are five major diseases that commonly spread more heavily during the summer season.

Diarrhoea

This is the most commonly found illness. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with bacteria, viruses or parasites.

Key symptoms: Passing loose or watery stools at least three times within 24 hours, or stools mixed with mucus or blood. Vomiting may also occur.



Precautions: Severe fluid loss can lead to shock and death, especially in young children and older people.

Typhoid fever

This is caused by Salmonella Typhi bacteria contaminating unclean food and drinks.