Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: Thailand's major health crisis

The latest national health survey data shows that nearly 20 million people suffer from diabetes and hypertension, while 27.4 million are overweight or obese.

An additional 5.7 million people are at risk of developing diabetes.

Concerns are rising as young adults and working-age populations appear to have a higher risk of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) than the elderly, causing Thailand to fall short of World Health Organisation (WHO) targets.

Survey Details

The results were recently unveiled by the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital in collaboration with the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), as part of the 7th Thai National Health Examination Survey (NHES) 2024-2025.

This survey, conducted every five years, focused on "The Situation of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Thailand: Trends and Policy Recommendations."

The NHES collected individual data through physical examination from approximately 30,000 sample individuals across 21 provinces nationwide.