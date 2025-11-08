Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: Thailand's major health crisis

The latest national health survey data shows that nearly 20 million people suffer from diabetes and hypertension, while 27.4 million are overweight or obese.
An additional 5.7 million people are at risk of developing diabetes.
Concerns are rising as young adults and working-age populations appear to have a higher risk of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) than the elderly, causing Thailand to fall short of World Health Organisation (WHO) targets.
The results were recently unveiled by the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital in collaboration with the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), as part of the 7th Thai National Health Examination Survey (NHES) 2024-2025.
This survey, conducted every five years, focused on "The Situation of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Thailand: Trends and Policy Recommendations."
The NHES collected individual data through physical examination from approximately 30,000 sample individuals across 21 provinces nationwide.
Assoc Prof Dr Wichai Aekplakorn of the Department of Community Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, noted that the NCDs situation in Thailand has been increasing over the last 20 years (2004–2025). Key prevalence rates for Thais aged 15 and above include:
Metabolic Syndrome: 28%, indicating a high risk of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), with this group increasing significantly among younger adults and the working-age population.
Additionally, 5.7 million people are at risk of future diabetes. Although the proportion of diabetic patients with good sugar control has risen from 13.8% in 2004 to 28.6%, this is still far below the WHO's recommended target of 80%.
Worryingly, 27% (1.6 million people) with diabetes and 48% (8.4 million people) with hypertension are unaware of their condition.
Assoc Prof Dr Roengrudee Patanavanich, head of the 7th NHES project, highlighted the alarming prevalence of four key health risk behaviours among the Thai population: smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and insufficient physical activity:
The presence of these risk behaviours significantly increases the likelihood of developing NCDs, particularly in the group under 40 years old. For example, among the 15–34 age group:
Risk of Diabetes in the 15–34 Age Group:
Risk of Hypertension in the 15–34 Age Group:
Roengrudee expressed concern that risk behaviours like smoking, alcohol consumption, and low physical activity are trending higher in younger groups than in the elderly.
The rise in smoking among the 15-34 age group is linked to the spread of e-cigarettes, with 70% of Thai e-cigarette users under 30 years old.
Comparing the latest NCDs results against the WHO's 2025 global NCDs indicator targets, Roengrudee stated that Thailand is failing to meet six targets:
"Globally, no country has met all indicators, but Thailand has several areas of serious concern," Roengrudee said. A recent 2024 global analysis classified Thailand as "Red: Off-Track High"—indicating high confidence that it will not achieve the physical activity target.
Roengrudee suggested a need to adjust the strategy for managing health risk factors. Key risk factors (smoking rate, alcohol use, obesity) should be adopted as performance indicators and integrated into screening alongside diabetes and hypertension.
Screening, currently for those aged 35 and up, should be expanded to cover those under 35 with health risk factors. Campaigns and behaviour modification programs should increasingly target adolescents and the working-age population.
Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, ThaiHealth Manager, emphasised that the NHES data, which includes blood tests and biological samples, is crucial for national health policy and strategy development. The data helps in developing a Burden of Diseases Index and a Health Score, enabling more precise, evidence-based health promotion campaigns, such as identifying that at-risk drinkers have liver enzyme levels 3–5 times higher than the general population, which significantly raises the risk of liver cirrhosis and cancer.
Dr Supakit Sirilak, HSRI Director, added that the NHES, conducted since 1991, provides a comprehensive national health overview that complements the Ministry of Public Health's data, which is limited to patients already seeking treatment. He concluded that the NHES is a vital "data investment" for evidence-based public health strategy, evaluation, and effective management of evolving health challenges.