Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: Thailand's major health crisis

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 08, 2025
|
Puangchompoo Prasert

Nearly half of Thais are overweight or obese. Noncommunicable diseases are rising, with many unaware they have diabetes or high blood pressure.

  • A national health survey reveals a significant crisis, with 27.4 million Thais being overweight or obese, and nearly 20 million suffering from diabetes and hypertension.
  • Young adults and the working-age population are now at a higher risk of developing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) than the elderly, driven by high-risk behaviors.
  • Thailand is failing to meet six key World Health Organisation (WHO) targets for 2025 aimed at reducing NCDs, including those for obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, and diabetes.
  • A large portion of the population is unaware of their condition, including 48% of those with hypertension and 27% of those with diabetes.

The latest national health survey data shows that nearly 20 million people suffer from diabetes and hypertension, while 27.4 million are overweight or obese.

An additional 5.7 million people are at risk of developing diabetes.

Concerns are rising as young adults and working-age populations appear to have a higher risk of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) than the elderly, causing Thailand to fall short of World Health Organisation (WHO) targets.

Survey Details

The results were recently unveiled by the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital in collaboration with the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), as part of the 7th Thai National Health Examination Survey (NHES) 2024-2025.

This survey, conducted every five years, focused on "The Situation of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Thailand: Trends and Policy Recommendations."

The NHES collected individual data through physical examination from approximately 30,000 sample individuals across 21 provinces nationwide.

Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: Thailand's major health crisis

Key Findings on NCDs Prevalence (Ages 15 and Up)

Assoc Prof Dr Wichai Aekplakorn of the Department of Community Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, noted that the NCDs situation in Thailand has been increasing over the last 20 years (2004–2025). Key prevalence rates for Thais aged 15 and above include:

  • Diabetes: 10.6% or 6.1 million people
  • Hypertension: 29.5% or 17.5 million people
  • Overweight and Obesity (rising rapidly): 45% or 27.4 million people
  • Dyslipidemia (High Blood Lipids): 20%

Metabolic Syndrome: 28%, indicating a high risk of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), with this group increasing significantly among younger adults and the working-age population.

Additionally, 5.7 million people are at risk of future diabetes. Although the proportion of diabetic patients with good sugar control has risen from 13.8% in 2004 to 28.6%, this is still far below the WHO's recommended target of 80%.

Worryingly, 27% (1.6 million people) with diabetes and 48% (8.4 million people) with hypertension are unaware of their condition.

 

Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: Thailand's major health crisis

High-Risk Behaviours Abound

Assoc Prof Dr Roengrudee Patanavanich, head of the 7th NHES project, highlighted the alarming prevalence of four key health risk behaviours among the Thai population: smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and insufficient physical activity:

  • Smoking: 11 million people
  • Alcohol Consumption: 17 million people
  • Obesity: 27 million people
  • Insufficient Physical Activity: 25 million people
  • Smoking and Alcohol Consumption: 6 million people
  • Obesity and Insufficient Physical Activity: 12 million people
  • All 4 Risk Behaviours: 3.2 million people

Youth at Higher Risk of NCDs

The presence of these risk behaviours significantly increases the likelihood of developing NCDs, particularly in the group under 40 years old. For example, among the 15–34 age group:

Risk of Diabetes in the 15–34 Age Group:

  • With no risk factors: 0.3%
  • With any single risk factor: 2.2%
  • With all 4 risk factors: 45.2%

Risk of Hypertension in the 15–34 Age Group:

  • With no risk factors: 2.1%
  • With any single risk factor: 6.5%
  • With all 4 risk factors: 76.8%

Roengrudee expressed concern that risk behaviours like smoking, alcohol consumption, and low physical activity are trending higher in younger groups than in the elderly.

The rise in smoking among the 15-34 age group is linked to the spread of e-cigarettes, with 70% of Thai e-cigarette users under 30 years old.

Thailand Off-Track for WHO NCD Targets

Comparing the latest NCDs results against the WHO's 2025 global NCDs indicator targets, Roengrudee stated that Thailand is failing to meet six targets:

  • Reduce Smoking: Target: 14.98% / Result: 18.5%
  • Prevent Increase in Obesity: Target: 36.2% / Result: 46.3%
  • Reduce Low Physical Activity: Target: 16.65% / Result: 42.6%
  • Reduce Sodium Consumption: Target: 3,046 mg/day / Result: 3,650 mg/day
  • Prevent Increase in Diabetes: Target: 7.3% / Result: 11.1%
  • Reduce Hypertension: Target: 16.95% / Result: 31%

"Globally, no country has met all indicators, but Thailand has several areas of serious concern," Roengrudee said. A recent 2024 global analysis classified Thailand as "Red: Off-Track High"—indicating high confidence that it will not achieve the physical activity target.

Policy Recommendations

Roengrudee suggested a need to adjust the strategy for managing health risk factors. Key risk factors (smoking rate, alcohol use, obesity) should be adopted as performance indicators and integrated into screening alongside diabetes and hypertension.

Screening, currently for those aged 35 and up, should be expanded to cover those under 35 with health risk factors. Campaigns and behaviour modification programs should increasingly target adolescents and the working-age population.

Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: Thailand's major health crisis

Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, ThaiHealth Manager, emphasised that the NHES data, which includes blood tests and biological samples, is crucial for national health policy and strategy development. The data helps in developing a Burden of Diseases Index and a Health Score, enabling more precise, evidence-based health promotion campaigns, such as identifying that at-risk drinkers have liver enzyme levels 3–5 times higher than the general population, which significantly raises the risk of liver cirrhosis and cancer.

Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: Thailand's major health crisis

Dr Supakit Sirilak, HSRI Director, added that the NHES, conducted since 1991, provides a comprehensive national health overview that complements the Ministry of Public Health's data, which is limited to patients already seeking treatment. He concluded that the NHES is a vital "data investment" for evidence-based public health strategy, evaluation, and effective management of evolving health challenges.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy