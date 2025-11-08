TMD issues heavy rain warning for Northern, Central, and Northeastern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather alert on Saturday, warning that a low-pressure cell covering the western part of the Northeast will move across the upper Central and North regions, bringing isolated heavy rain to these areas.
The affected regions include the western part of the Northeast, Central, and North of Thailand, where heavy rainfall and rain accumulation may lead to flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways, foothills, and lowlands. The TMD urges residents in these areas to exercise caution, particularly farmers, who are advised to take measures to protect crops from potential damage.
The westerly and southwesterly winds will prevail over the Andaman Sea and Southern Thailand, bringing isolated heavy rains to the south as well. Strong winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2-3 metres in height, and possibly over 3 metres in thundershowers. In the upper Gulf, waves are likely to be between 1-2 metres, with potential for higher waves during storms.
All ships are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should remain ashore for the next day to ensure safety.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Tak. Minimum temperature 19-22 °C Maximum temperature 28-32 °C. Cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 10-14 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool. Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei and Chaiyaphum. Minimum temperature 19-23 °C Maximum temperature 27-32 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 13-18 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani and Chainat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C Maximum temperature 28-32 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, and Chonburi. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C Maximum temperature 32-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C Maximum temperature 29-31 °C. Wave height 2-3 metres and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C Maximum temperature 30-32 °C.