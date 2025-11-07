TMD warns of heavy rain and flooding as Typhoon Kalmaegi weakens and approaches Ubon Ratchathani

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning at 4:00 AM on November 7, regarding Typhoon Kalmaegi, which has weakened into a tropical storm over Stung Treng, Cambodia. The storm is located approximately 120 km southeast of Khong Chiam, Ubon Ratchathani, at latitude 14.2°N, longitude 106.4°E, with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. The storm is moving west-northwest at 30 km/h and is expected to weaken further into a tropical depression as it moves through Laos.
The storm is predicted to reach Ubon Ratchathani by the afternoon of November 7, then continue to weaken into a strong low-pressure area.
Due to the impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi, the TMD forecasts increased rainfall across upper Thailand from November 7-9, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several areas, starting with the Northeast, followed by the East, Central, and North regions.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert for potential flash floods, mudslides, and river overflows, particularly in mountainous areas, floodplains, and regions near waterways. Farmers should also prepare for potential damage to crops.
In addition, the Andaman Sea will experience moderate to strong winds, with waves ranging from 2-3 metres in height, and over 3 metres in thunderstorms. Boaters are advised to exercise caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should remain ashore until November 7.
The public is urged to follow updates from the TMD closely and can access information via the TMD website, or call 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182, available 24 hours a day.