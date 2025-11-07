TMD warns of heavy rain and flooding as Typhoon Kalmaegi weakens and approaches Ubon Ratchathani

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning at 4:00 AM on November 7, regarding Typhoon Kalmaegi, which has weakened into a tropical storm over Stung Treng, Cambodia. The storm is located approximately 120 km southeast of Khong Chiam, Ubon Ratchathani, at latitude 14.2°N, longitude 106.4°E, with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. The storm is moving west-northwest at 30 km/h and is expected to weaken further into a tropical depression as it moves through Laos.

The storm is predicted to reach Ubon Ratchathani by the afternoon of November 7, then continue to weaken into a strong low-pressure area.

Due to the impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi, the TMD forecasts increased rainfall across upper Thailand from November 7-9, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several areas, starting with the Northeast, followed by the East, Central, and North regions.