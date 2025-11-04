TMD warns of heavy rain and potential flooding as Storm Kalmaegi approaches Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather advisory on Tuesday regarding Storm Kalmaegi, which is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain to Thailand from November 7 to 9.

At 4:00 p.m., the storm, currently a typhoon, was located over the Philippines and moving into the central South China Sea at latitude 10.3° N and longitude 121.3° E, with maximum sustained winds of about 120 km/h. The storm is heading west-northwest at 20 km/h, and is expected to make landfall in central Vietnam between November 6 and 7. It is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm and eventually a tropical depression.

TMD warns that the storm will bring increased rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers expected in the Northeast, East, Central regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the North from November 7 to 9.

Residents in affected areas should be cautious of flash floods and water overflow, especially near foothills and lowlands, and along waterways. Farmers are advised to take protective measures against potential crop damage.

In addition, winds and waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2-3 metres in height, with waves exceeding 3 metres during thundershowers. All vessels in the Andaman Sea should exercise caution and avoid thundershowers, and small boats should remain ashore from November 5 to 7.