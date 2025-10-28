Hurricane Melissa begins lashing Jamaica as 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm

Prime Minister Andrew Holness ordered mandatory evacuations across parts of southern Jamaica, including the historic coastal town of Port Royal, and appealed for international assistance. He warned that farmlands, homes, and vital infrastructure, including bridges, roads, ports, and airports, faced “significant destruction.”

Despite evacuation orders, some residents told Reuters they were reluctant to leave their homes over fears of looting. Authorities said buses were standing by to move around 28,000 people from affected areas. “No infrastructure in the region can withstand a Category 5,” Holness cautioned.

He said the government had mobilised an emergency response fund of US$33 million, along with insurance and credit facilities to cover damage expected to surpass that caused by last year’s deadly Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl was the fastest Atlantic hurricane on record to reach Category 5 strength, and scientists warn that climate change, by heating ocean waters, is making tropical cyclones intensify more rapidly.

“Tens of thousands of families will face hours of winds above 100 mph and relentless downpours lasting days,” said Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather’s chief meteorologist. “Infrastructure damage could severely delay relief efforts.”