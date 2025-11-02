Tropical storm Kalmaegi strengthens east of Philippines, heading toward Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Sunday (Noverber 2) the progress of tropical storm Kalmaegi, which has developed over the western Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines.
The storm is currently moving westward and is expected to pass over the central Philippines before entering the South China Sea. Between November 6 and 8, Kalmaegi is forecast to approach the coast of Vietnam. However, as it encounters a cold air mass from the north, it is expected to weaken rapidly.
The department said close monitoring remains necessary, as the storm’s path and strength could still change.
Environmental and health expert Sonthi Kotchawat wrote on his Facebook page that the tropical depression off the Philippine coast on Saturday night had strengthened into tropical storm Kalmaegi.
He predicted that the storm would reach the eastern coast of Vietnam by November 5, 2025, making it the 13th storm to hit the region this year.
According to Sonthi, Kalmaegi is likely to reach peak intensity near the Truong Sa (Spratly Islands) area, with wind speeds exceeding level 12, or around 118–133 kilometres per hour. The storm is expected to move close to or make landfall along Vietnam’s central coast around November 7, with provinces from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa likely to experience the heaviest impact.
He further warned that after crossing Vietnam, the weakening storm could still affect Thailand late next week, bringing increased rainfall to several regions during the early winter period.
The public is advised to follow updates from the TMD closely for further developments.