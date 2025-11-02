Tropical storm Kalmaegi strengthens east of Philippines, heading toward Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Sunday (Noverber 2) the progress of tropical storm Kalmaegi, which has developed over the western Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines.

The storm is currently moving westward and is expected to pass over the central Philippines before entering the South China Sea. Between November 6 and 8, Kalmaegi is forecast to approach the coast of Vietnam. However, as it encounters a cold air mass from the north, it is expected to weaken rapidly.

The department said close monitoring remains necessary, as the storm’s path and strength could still change.