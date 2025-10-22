TMD warns tropical storm Fengshen to bring heavy rain in the South, cooler weather in upper Thailand





The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Announcement No. 13 (304/2025) warning of the effects of tropical storm Fengshen, forecasting heavy rainfall in southern Thailand and lower temperatures in the upper regions of the country between October 22 and 26, 2025.

As of 4pm on October 22, tropical storm Fengshen was located over the upper South China Sea, about 220 kilometres northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam, at latitude 17.1°N and longitude 110.0°E, with maximum sustained winds near the centre at 90 kilometres per hour. The storm is moving slowly westward, slightly southward.

Fengshen is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam on October 23, 2025, before weakening rapidly due to a cold air mass from China spreading over northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The TMD confirmed that the storm will not move into Thailand, though its influence will bring isolated thunderstorms to the Northeast from October 22–23.



Heavy rain warning for southern Thailand

From October 22–26, a moderate monsoon trough will extend across southern Thailand, strengthened by northeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the South, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.

The TMD urged residents, particularly in foothill, low-lying, and flood-prone areas, to beware of flash floods, mountain run-off, and rising river levels.

Provinces most at risk include Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Pattani.