TMD warns tropical storm Fengshen to bring heavy rain in the South, cooler weather in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Announcement No. 13 (304/2025) warning of the effects of tropical storm Fengshen, forecasting heavy rainfall in southern Thailand and lower temperatures in the upper regions of the country between October 22 and 26, 2025.
As of 4pm on October 22, tropical storm Fengshen was located over the upper South China Sea, about 220 kilometres northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam, at latitude 17.1°N and longitude 110.0°E, with maximum sustained winds near the centre at 90 kilometres per hour. The storm is moving slowly westward, slightly southward.
Fengshen is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam on October 23, 2025, before weakening rapidly due to a cold air mass from China spreading over northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The TMD confirmed that the storm will not move into Thailand, though its influence will bring isolated thunderstorms to the Northeast from October 22–23.
From October 22–26, a moderate monsoon trough will extend across southern Thailand, strengthened by northeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the South, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas.
The TMD urged residents, particularly in foothill, low-lying, and flood-prone areas, to beware of flash floods, mountain run-off, and rising river levels.
Provinces most at risk include Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Pattani.
Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be moderate, reaching 1–2 metres, and exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Fishermen and sailors are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
For upper Thailand, including the North and Northeast, the TMD forecasts cooler mornings and a temperature drop of 1–2°C, accompanied by stronger winds as a moderate high-pressure system from China spreads across the region.
Residents are advised to take care of their health amid the changing weather.
North:
Cool mornings with a 1–2°C drop in temperature. Minimum 19–23°C, maximum 31–35°C. Northeasterly winds 5–15 km/h.
Northeast:
Cool mornings with a 1–2°C drop and gusty winds. Scattered thunderstorms (10% of the area), especially in Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum 18–23°C, maximum 31–33°C. Northeasterly winds 15–35 km/h.
Central:
Partly cloudy skies with a slight drop in temperature. Minimum 22–24°C, maximum 32–34°C. Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h.
East:
Cool mornings in the upper part with a 1–2°C drop. Minimum 22–24°C, maximum 32–35°C. Northeasterly winds 15–30 km/h. Waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
South (East Coast):
Thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, heavy to very heavy rain in some provinces — Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum 23–24°C, maximum 29–33°C.
South (West Coast):
Thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum 23–24°C, maximum 29–32°C. Westerly winds 15–30 km/h, waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Bangkok and surrounding areas:
Partly cloudy with a slight temperature drop. Minimum 24–26°C, maximum 33–35°C. Northeasterly winds 10–25 km/h.