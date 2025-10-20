Fengshen storm intensifies, TMD warns of heavy rains in Northeast and South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its third weather advisory on Monday, warning that tropical storm Fengshen has intensified and is moving closer to Hainan Island in China. The storm’s influence is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Thailand’s Northeast and South over the next two days.
As of 4am on Monday (October 20), Fengshen was centred over the upper South China Sea, at latitude 17.7°N and longitude 117.6°E, with maximum sustained winds of around 83 kilometres per hour. The storm is moving northwest at a speed of approximately 30 kilometres per hour.
The TMD reported that Fengshen is likely to strengthen further as it approaches the southern part of Hainan and the central coast of Vietnam between October 21 and 23, before weakening rapidly due to a cold air mass spreading from China over northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The storm will not enter Thailand.
However, its influence will cause thunderstorms in the Northeast and heavy to very heavy rain in parts of the South from October 23 to 24, as a moderate monsoon trough moves across the lower South.
Residents in affected areas are advised to beware of flash floods, forest run-off, and river overflows, especially in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying zones.
Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to reach one to two metres, and over two metres in stormy areas. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thundershowers.