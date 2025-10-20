Fengshen storm intensifies, TMD warns of heavy rains in Northeast and South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its third weather advisory on Monday, warning that tropical storm Fengshen has intensified and is moving closer to Hainan Island in China. The storm’s influence is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Thailand’s Northeast and South over the next two days.

As of 4am on Monday (October 20), Fengshen was centred over the upper South China Sea, at latitude 17.7°N and longitude 117.6°E, with maximum sustained winds of around 83 kilometres per hour. The storm is moving northwest at a speed of approximately 30 kilometres per hour.

The TMD reported that Fengshen is likely to strengthen further as it approaches the southern part of Hainan and the central coast of Vietnam between October 21 and 23, before weakening rapidly due to a cold air mass spreading from China over northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The storm will not enter Thailand.