International media view on Thai-Cambodian border clash and the destruction of scam centres

The ongoing Thai-Cambodian border conflict, which began on December 7, 2025, has entered its 13th day. Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported on the Thai Air Force’s attack on a “scam centre” as part of the strategic objectives in the region. The paper highlighted that many buildings in Cambodia, far from being mere entertainment venues or tourist accommodations, are in fact bases for online scams, siphoning money from victims worldwide. These operations are linked to human trafficking, money laundering, and cybercrime on an industrial scale.
The global attention on this issue has intensified following the tragic death of a 22-year-old South Korean student, which shed light on the human trafficking rings operating in Cambodia. This sparked outrage in South Korea and contributed to a major diplomatic fallout between the two nations.
Australian ABC News also reported straightforwardly that Thailand was challenging the “grey economy” infrastructure, not only with military action but also by confronting the entrenched "scam cities" along the Thai-Cambodian border, particularly in areas like Poipet, Banteay Meanchey, and Bavet, the largest city in Svay Rieng Province.
Thailand’s military has bombed at least five casinos and multiple suspected online scam locations in Cambodia. These areas, spanning at least three provinces, are being used for military purposes, including base camps, drone launches, and rocket storage for BM-21 rocket systems.
Cambodia has become a hub for large-scale online scams and human trafficking, with operations often run out of casinos or high-rise buildings. Initially concentrated in Sihanoukville, these operations have now spread across the country, with many scam operations taking place in casinos along the border, previously used for illegal gambling by Thai and Vietnamese nationals.
AsiaNews analysed the situation by highlighting the “enormous profits” generated by scam centres, which fuel corruption, criminal networks, and the flow of illicit money across borders. Following the July conflict, some analysts suggest that these centres may have an even larger role in the conflict than initially thought, with around 50 scam centres along the border. In O’Smach, an estimated 10,000 people are working as slaves in illegal activities.
These scam centres have become the "backbone of Cambodia’s economy," generating around US$12.5 billion annually and are deeply linked to the ruling elite. Meanwhile, Thai victims lose around 115.3 billion baht every year due to online fraud.