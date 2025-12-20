International media view on Thai-Cambodian border clash and the destruction of scam centres

The ongoing Thai-Cambodian border conflict, which began on December 7, 2025, has entered its 13th day. Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported on the Thai Air Force’s attack on a “scam centre” as part of the strategic objectives in the region. The paper highlighted that many buildings in Cambodia, far from being mere entertainment venues or tourist accommodations, are in fact bases for online scams, siphoning money from victims worldwide. These operations are linked to human trafficking, money laundering, and cybercrime on an industrial scale.

The global attention on this issue has intensified following the tragic death of a 22-year-old South Korean student, which shed light on the human trafficking rings operating in Cambodia. This sparked outrage in South Korea and contributed to a major diplomatic fallout between the two nations.

Australian ABC News also reported straightforwardly that Thailand was challenging the “grey economy” infrastructure, not only with military action but also by confronting the entrenched "scam cities" along the Thai-Cambodian border, particularly in areas like Poipet, Banteay Meanchey, and Bavet, the largest city in Svay Rieng Province.