Gold, silver rebound sharply after heavy sell-off

Gold was on track for its biggest intraday rise since 2008, while silver also recovered strongly. Analysts said the underlying fundamentals remain robust, and investors were ready to step in and buy the dip.

Reuters reported that gold and silver rallied rapidly on Tuesday (February 3, 2026, US time), or overnight in Thailand, after plunging over the previous two sessions. The metals were poised to notch their biggest one-day gains since November 2008, as bargain-hunters bought into what they saw as a fundamentally strong market.

Spot gold jumped 5.2% to $4,906.82 an ounce at 1.31pm US Eastern time (18:31 GMT), rebounding from Monday’s low of $4,403.24. However, it was still trading below last week’s record high of $5,594.82.

US gold futures for April delivery surged 6.1% to $4,935 an ounce.

Silver rose 4.8% to $83.23 an ounce on Tuesday, after a record 27% plunge on Friday and a further 6% fall on Monday.