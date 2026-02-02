TFEX widens daily price limits for gold and silver futures amid volatility

Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) said it has adjusted daily price limits for gold and silver futures amid extreme volatility in global bullion markets that could leave existing limits insufficient and prevent trading from reflecting real market conditions.

TFEX said global gold and silver prices — the reference commodities for Gold Futures (10/50 Baht), Gold Online Futures and Silver Online Futures — have been swinging sharply, increasing the likelihood that the current Daily Price Limit may not be enough for orderly trading.

Under its measures, if trading prices move to the ±20% Daily Price Limit, TFEX may temporarily expand the limit intraday to ±30%, and then to ±100% if prices subsequently reach the widened threshold, to ensure trading better tracks global price moves.