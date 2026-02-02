Consular Affairs Dept confirms overseas voting is transparent, on time

Wararoj Engsombun, head of the Overseas Voting Coordination Centre, said at a press briefing updating the situation on overseas voting and the referendum on Monday (February 2) that agencies were carrying out procedures in full, systematically, smoothly and within the required timeframe.

Wararoj said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for organising overseas voting through the Overseas Voting Coordination Centre.

This year marks the eighth time Thailand has held elections abroad, with the added element that a referendum is being conducted alongside the election.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has trained relevant officials together with the Election Commission, the Interior Ministry and Thailand Post to ensure Thai embassies and consulates worldwide can manage the process smoothly.

The head of the centre also introduced OVMS, an election-ballot transport tracking, monitoring and reporting system, to ensure ballots are dispatched systematically and arrive on time.

Wararoj said the system will give embassies and the coordination centre a single, shared view of the process.

Based on the system shown to reporters, Thailand is managing overseas voting at 95 locations.