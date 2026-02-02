Gold slides at open as global market volatility intensifies

Global gold price

Spot gold: This morning, prices continued to plunge from the weekend to around US$4,713 per ounce.

US gold Comex: Trading closed last Friday night with a sharp drop of US$609.70 to around US$4,745.10 per ounce, marking the steepest single-day fall on record in 43 years, driven by profit-taking after gold had surged to consecutive record highs for an extended period, alongside pressure from a stronger US dollar.

This followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement appointing Kevin Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor known as a hawkish figure who has often criticised the Fed, as the new Fed chair.

Hong Kong gold market: Prices opened this morning with a sharp one-off drop of HK$3,000 to around HK$44,400.