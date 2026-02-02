BYD sales slump 30% in January, extending slide to a fifth month

At home, BYD last month launched upgraded versions of several plug-in hybrid models with longer-range batteries, aiming to boost the appeal of its more affordable hybrids. However, plug-in hybrid sales—accounting for more than half of BYD’s total—fell 28.5% in January, continuing a downward trend after dropping 7.9% in 2025.

BYD said in January it is targeting 1.3 million vehicles in overseas shipments this year—about a 24% increase from 2025—but below an earlier goal of up to 1.6 million that management had told Citi in a meeting in November.

The company did not give reasons for the downward revision.