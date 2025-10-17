BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced on Friday (October 17) that the recall covers two major models — one hybrid and one fully electric — following an official investigation.

BYD recalls two models over safety risks

Tang Hybrid:

About 44,500 units of the earlier-generation Tang Hybrid, produced between March 2015 and July 2017, will be recalled due to design flaws in motor control components that could lead to short circuits. In extreme cases, these faults could result in power loss or electrical fires, regulators said.

Yuan Pro (EV):

Another 71,000 Yuan Pro electric crossovers, manufactured between February 2021 and August 2022, will be recalled after inspectors found poor waterproofing around battery enclosures that could cause reduced electrical output.

BYD plans to resolve the issue by applying additional sealant coating to the battery housing.