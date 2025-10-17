BYD makes largest recall of over 115,000 cars due to design, battery issues

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) announced on Friday (October 17) that the recall covers two major models — one hybrid and one fully electric — following an official investigation.
Tang Hybrid:
About 44,500 units of the earlier-generation Tang Hybrid, produced between March 2015 and July 2017, will be recalled due to design flaws in motor control components that could lead to short circuits. In extreme cases, these faults could result in power loss or electrical fires, regulators said.
Yuan Pro (EV):
Another 71,000 Yuan Pro electric crossovers, manufactured between February 2021 and August 2022, will be recalled after inspectors found poor waterproofing around battery enclosures that could cause reduced electrical output.
BYD plans to resolve the issue by applying additional sealant coating to the battery housing.
Although recalls are not uncommon, the latest move touches on core systems of BYD’s powertrain and battery technology, sparking concern among Chinese consumers about EV safety, especially after rival Xiaomi Corp was linked to two fatal car accidents earlier this year.
The recall also comes as BYD tries to rebrand itself from a domestic price warrior to a global EV powerhouse, amid an increasingly fierce price war in the Chinese car market.
In September, BYD recorded its first monthly sales decline in 18 months, losing its crown as China’s best-selling car brand. The company has since revised its 2025 sales target down from 5.5 million to 4.6 million vehicles, citing tougher market conditions.