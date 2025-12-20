Army condemns Cambodia's inhumane attack on community and hospital

The Thai Army has issued a statement condemning Cambodia for its use of violence against civilian targets, launching BM-21 rockets that hit homes and the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, resulting in the deaths of 23 people. Over 400,000 people living along the Thai-Cambodian border have been affected. The Thai Army is calling for an immediate halt to the violation of international laws.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Thai Army, expressed outrage over the Cambodian military's use of force against civilian areas near the Thai-Cambodian border, which is not a military zone. The attacks, which targeted civilian infrastructure, are a severe violation of international humanitarian law, specifically the protection of civilians in armed conflict, and they have directly harmed many innocent Thai civilians.

The rocket attack has caused extensive damage, leading to loss of life, injury, and destruction of property. Civilians are now living in fear and insecurity, facing the consequences of military aggression that disregards humanitarian concerns. The violence has affected 400,000 people, with 23 reported deaths. One victim was killed by direct rocket strikes, and 22 others died as a result of indirect consequences from the attack. Additionally, six people were injured.