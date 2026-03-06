China in talks with Iran to allow safe oil and gas passage through Hormuz

The war, ‌which entered its seventh day on Friday, has left the critical shipping passageway all-but shut, with countries around the world cut off from a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

China, which has friendly ​relations with Iran and relies heavily on Middle Eastern supplies, is unhappy about the ​Islamic Republic's move to paralyse shipping through the Strait and is pressing Tehran ⁠to allow safe passage for the vessels, according to the sources.

The world's second-largest economy gets ​about 45% of its oil from the Strait.

Ship tracking data showed a vessel called the Iron ​Maiden passed through the Strait overnight after changing its signalling to 'China-owner,' but far more sailings will be needed to calm global markets.