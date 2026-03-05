China trims GDP target to 4.5%-5%, first downgrade in 3 years amid weak domestic market

This was delivered in an annual government work report by Premier Li Qiang at the opening of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on March 5. The downward adjustment signalled a recognition of longer-term structural headwinds even as leaders pledge to steady the world’s second-largest economy.

In his report, Mr Li acknowledged the external and domestic challenges that China faced but struck a confident note on the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

“The impact of changes in the external environment is deepening,” he said, while at home, the task of transitioning from old to new growth drivers was “formidable”.

“While these difficulties are not to be ignored, we still have every reason to be firmly confident,” he said. “Having been tested by storms and met tough challenges, we are more determined than ever to forge ahead.”

The reduced national gross domestic product (GDP) target was largely in line with economists’ expectations.

Analysts said the lowered target range would allow policymakers greater flexibility amid demographic headwinds, uneven consumption and geopolitical uncertainty, including rising tensions in the Middle East following the recent US-Israeli strike on Iran.