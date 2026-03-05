Northern Thailand hit by toxic dust crisis as PM2.5 tops limits in 16 provinces

The Command Centre for Forest Fire, Haze, and Dust Pollution Prevention and Mitigation, Region 3, reported on Thursday (March 5) that it detected 235 hotspots across 17 northern provinces. Most were found in national forest reserves (104), followed by conservation forests (91) and agricultural land reform areas (15).

Lampang recorded the highest number of hotspots at 60, followed by Phrae with 33 and Nan with 24. The situation pushed PM2.5 pollution above the standard limit in 16 provinces.

Areas facing severe health impacts were concentrated in three key provinces: Phra Bat subdistrict in Lampang and Ban Klang subdistrict in Lamphun, which both recorded the same peak level of 94.10 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Na Chak subdistrict in Phrae at 80.30 micrograms per cubic metre.

Several areas also remained in the orange category, including Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai at 72.60 micrograms per cubic metre and Phayao province at 72.40—reflecting a worsening forest-fire and toxic haze situation.