NBTC warns mule SIM openers face up to 3 years in jail under a new law

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has warned the public that accepting payment to register so-called ‘mule SIM cards’ carries heavy penalties under Thailand’s amended technology-crime law, including up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 300,000 baht.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general of the NBTC, said criminals are increasingly luring members of the public, including children and young people, into registering mobile numbers they do not use. These ‘mule SIMs’ are then used as tools to commit online offences or technology-related crimes.

The NBTC said anyone who uses their personal data to open a SIM on someone else’s behalf, or agrees to hand over a SIM to another person, could face criminal liability if it can be proven that the number was used to commit a technology-related crime, under the Royal Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime BE 2566 (2023), as amended (No. 2) BE 2568 (2025).