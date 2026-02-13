NBTC raids warehouse, seizing over 6,000 illegal CCTV cameras linked to privacy risks

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), in collaboration with relevant agencies, arrested entrepreneurs for selling and installing unauthorised frequency-using CCTV cameras, or "illegal CCTV cameras," in Soi Lat Phrao 101, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok, on February 12.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the NBTC, assigned Chaturon Choksawat, Assistant Secretary-General of the NBTC, along with the "Phra Phai" special operations task force and officers from the Telecommunications Business Regulation Bureau, to carry out the NBTC's inspection and monitoring of frequency usage.

It was discovered that several entrepreneurs had imported and sold CCTV cameras without permission to use the frequencies, and these devices had not passed the NBTC's standard certification as required by law.

The on-site inspection revealed that the company owner is a Chinese national with a Thai caretaker.

They were using a commercial building in Soi Lat Phrao 101 as a storage facility and for online sales.

During this operation, officers searched and seized 6,606 sets of illegal CCTV equipment for inspection, along with 501 foreign SIM cards linked to prepaid accounts via applications, with an estimated total value of THB10.5 million.