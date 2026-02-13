Thailand’s economy forecasted to grow 2% in 2026, with tourism and exports leading recovery

The Thai Ministry of Finance has projected a 2% GDP growth for Thailand in 2026, despite the ongoing global trade uncertainties and domestic challenges. Vinit Visessuvanapoom, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), shared the forecast on Friday, focusing on the resilience of Thailand’s economy amid external challenges and the need for structural reforms to secure long-term growth.

The forecast for 2026 sees continued export growth at 1%, with the private sector driving investment and consumption. While global trade has slowed, Thailand’s strong manufacturing base and strong tourism recovery are expected to play a key role in the overall economic growth.

“Export growth is predicted at 1% despite slowing global demand, while private consumption is expected to grow by 2.5% and private sector investment by 3.2%,” said Vinit. He highlighted the importance of boosting sectors such as New S-Curve industries and high-value services like medical tourism.

With 35.5 million foreign tourists expected in 2026, the tourism sector is anticipated to contribute significantly to the nation’s economic recovery, driving strong service income. However, the private sector will need to work closely with government agencies to ensure sustained growth.