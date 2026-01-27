Finance Ministry cuts Thailand’s 2025 GDP forecast to 2.2% after weak Q3; sees 2026 growth at 2%

The Finance Ministry has revised down its outlook for Thailand’s economy in 2025 to 2.2% growth from the previous forecast of 2.4%, after the third quarter underperformed.

Vinit Visessuvanapoom, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) and the ministry’s spokesperson, said Q3 2025 growth came in at 1.2%, weaker than expected, pulling down the full-year average. The slowdown was attributed to weaker manufacturing output due to refinery maintenance shutdowns.

However, the ministry expects growth to improve in Q4 2025 to 1.8%, supported by government stimulus measures, including Khon La Khrueng Plus, the state welfare card, Tiew Dee Mee Kuen, and accelerated budget disbursement.

“We expect private consumption to expand by 3.3%, while exports have grown better than expected. The value of merchandise exports in US dollars, measured under the Balance of Payments (BOP) framework, is forecast to rise by 12.7%, driven by accelerated shipments to the US market and growth in new high-potential markets such as India and China,” Vinit said.