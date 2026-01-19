Four major parties pitch ‘economic engines’ to lift GDP

The party would also support households installing solar panels and promote vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems, allowing power from EVs to be used at home during peak-price periods or sold back into the grid, similar to mobile-phone package models.

In the long term, he said Thailand should become an ASEAN energy hub through an “ASEAN Grid” linking power from upstream suppliers such as Laos to Malaysia and Singapore, generating income through transmission fees similar to pipeline transit charges.

Pheu Thai: AI as a flagship, built on food and healthcare

Yodchanan Wongsawat, Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate, said Thailand needs a clear flagship strategy for a new economy, arguing that the country should position itself as an AI hub—focused on sectors where Thailand has strengths, notably food and the wellness economy.

On agriculture, he said Thailand has strong foundations and biodiversity as an upstream source of food and advanced materials, and should build on those advantages rather than abandon them. Policy should therefore focus on raising productivity and value added by developing end-to-end supply chains and applying AI to help Thailand become the world’s top food producer.

On healthcare, he said Thailand should develop a Medical AI Hub, with data centres designed specifically for medical AI rather than serving as general-purpose data centres. He argued that energy constraints mean generic data centres may not deliver sufficient value, and that infrastructure should be built on a project basis that delivers public benefits. Becoming a hub would also give Thailand earlier access to medical data and its applications than other countries.

Julapun Amornvivat, Pheu Thai leader and a prime ministerial candidate, said the party’s goal is to lift Thailand into a high-income country and drive GDP growth of 5% a year, backed by a “geoeconomics” strategy combining trade and fiscal policy with upgrades in technology and innovation to keep Thailand integrated into modern global supply chains.

Democrat: step-by-step growth and a processed-food push

Korn Chatikavanij, deputy leader of the Democrat Party and a prime ministerial candidate, said restoring growth to its potential of 5% a year is a target to be achieved within four years, with a step-by-step approach.

He said GDP would need to be stabilised at around 2% first. If confidence and macroeconomic management improved, growth could rise to 3% in 2027, then 3–4% in 2028, and reach 5% once key pieces are in place.

“The key is to change the government’s mindset so it becomes an enabler rather than an obstacle to the private sector—especially businesses and investment,” he said, adding that technology should be used to reform the bureaucracy, cut costs and improve efficiency.

He said boosting GDP to 5% would require promoting high-potential industries, especially the food sector, currently valued at about 3 trillion baht, with an ambition to lift it to 5 trillion baht in a relatively short period. One fast-growing segment is premium food, particularly pet food, where exports have been expanding by about 20% a year due to strong control across the value chain from upstream agriculture to downstream production.

He also called for accelerating the green transition, arguing that massive investment will accompany the shift to lower-carbon technology and clean energy, creating a new and more sustainable engine of growth for Thailand.