EC flags 10 political figures in “grey capital” probe ahead of election

Political figures linked to the Bhumjaithai Party government and the Election Commission (EC) stepped up their messaging on “cracking down on grey capital” on Saturday (January 10).

The issue was echoed by the Minister of Digital Economy and Society and the EC secretary-general, who claimed there were 10 individuals with political links under scrutiny, as they are former MPs and candidates in the current election. It was hinted that the Justice Minister would reveal names soon.

Checks with government leaders and sources at the Ministry of Justice indicate the list of alleged individuals remains confidential.

However, the probe into alleged links to “grey capital” is said to involve two groups at two levels, with disclosures and follow-up raids and arrests expected.

First, investigators are looking at political figures allegedly connected to gambling websites, online gambling, and scammer networks.

Most are described as people who allegedly received transfers or laundered money, some knowingly as part of the operation and beneficiaries, though not necessarily directly involved in running the networks.

This political group reportedly includes former MPs, MP candidates, and local election candidates.

Among national-level politicians, many are said to be aligned with the “red” (Pheu Thai) and “orange” (People's Party) camps.