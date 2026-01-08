EC withholds 17 MP hopefuls, 1 PM nominee pending checks

Election Commission (EC) has not endorsed 17 parliamentary candidates and one prime ministerial nominee while eligibility checks are still under way, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Sawaeng Boonmee said the EC did not publish the names of 16 constituency MP candidates and one party-list candidate, as well as one PM nominee, because qualifications are still being reviewed. The specific grounds have not been confirmed, but possible issues include failure to meet legal requirements such as the minimum period of party membership before election day, or other legal obstacles including court rulings.

Sawaeng said those whose names were not endorsed can still file an appeal with the Supreme Court under the legal procedure.

For candidates whose names have already been endorsed, members of the public may file objections with the EC within seven days of the announcement if there are grounds to believe a candidate lacks qualifications.

Voter roll update for February 8 election

Sawaeng Boonmee said the EC has not yet received the official number of eligible voters from the Interior Ministry because data is still being compiled and verified, with a risk of omissions. This comes after the end of registration for advance voting and out-of-constituency referendum voting on January 5.

The next step is verification against household registration records before printing voter lists for posting at polling stations, allowing the public to check for missing or added names. The Interior Ministry is expected to submit the full voter roll data to the EC by January 13.