Five parties’ military policies: “why do we need troops?”

The ‘why do we need troops?’ narrative has resurfaced amid the Thai–Cambodian border situation, which may look calm for now but is seen by the armed forces as “tactically quiet, but strategically tense”.

The issue has also become part of election politics, as parties compete for momentum ahead of the general election on Saturday, February 8, 2026 — a period in which the situation on the border is being framed as “creating heroes”, feeding nationalist campaign narratives.

The People’s Party — the successor to Move Forward — has faced renewed attacks over the old campaign line associated with its former leader, even as it tries to reframe its position as a plan for a modern, professional military under civilian government.

The debate has been sharpened by a public exchange after a Facebook post by Army Intelligence Chief Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, who wrote that this New Year had seen three narratives that “belittled the military” collapse: (1) “Why do we need troops?”, (2) “the Thai army always loses”, and (3) narratives that create division between junior ranks and senior officers.

The People’s Party’s official page later responded by saying troops are needed to defend the country — not to raise chickens, cut grass, wash a commander’s wife’s underwear, or run golf courses, boxing stadiums and a TV station. It said a “people’s government” would push a “modern armed forces” package to strengthen combat capability, respond to new threats, promote professional soldiers, protect welfare for junior personnel, and build a defence industry.